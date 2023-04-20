The US tax inspector said that the US administration is “inappropriately” investigating the criminal case of US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. On Wednesday, April 19, the newspaper reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing sources.

The letter sent to Congress said that the Internal Revenue Service has information about “failure to address apparent conflicts of interest in the final decision in the case.” In addition, the letter also refers to information that contradicts the sworn testimony of a “high-ranking political appointee.”

On March 18, according to a statement by the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, it became known that Hunter Biden and other members of the family of the head of the White House were convicted of receiving $ 1.3 million from a company from China. It turned out that the money was transferred in early March 2017, about two months after Biden left the post of US Vice President. At the time, oversight committee chairman James Comer was going to “monitor the money trail” of Biden and his family’s business schemes.

In early March, it became known that Biden Jr. was suspected of violating federal law. The indictment was based on his correspondence with US Presidential Press Secretary Kendra Barkoff, whom he instructed on how to respond to media questions about his participation on the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. The violation is that Hunter Biden carried out his activities without being registered as a foreign agent, which, under US law, is a serious charge.

On January 3, the British edition of the Daily Mail, citing Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans, said that the US Department of Justice is hiding at least 400 pages of confidential documents that confirm Hunter Biden’s connection with China, Russia and Ukraine.