Western countries were disappointed in the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the expectation that the personal qualities of the Ukrainians would outweigh the lack of weapons and training did not materialize, an American newspaper wrote on July 23 The Wall Street Journal.

“When Ukraine launched a massive counter-offensive this spring, Western military officials knew that Kiev had neither the training nor the weapons — from projectiles to warplanes — needed to drive out Russian forces,” said author Daniel Michaels.

The Russian side has created minefields and extensive fortifications in the liberated territory. In addition, Russian military aviation will paralyze the Ukrainian offensive, he stressed.

With this in mind, the West is faced with the prospect of prolonging hostilities and the need for additional financial assistance, which the US and the EU will be less willing to accept.

As specified in the material, the fears of American leader Joe Biden, related to the fact that the prolongation of the conflict will affect his chances of being re-elected to the presidency of the United States, are superimposed on a significant decrease in Europe’s resources needed to supply Ukraine.

Earlier, on July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the counteroffensive was going very hard due to the slow supply of weapons to Kyiv from Western countries. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Kyiv authorities did not calculate the time needed to prepare the counteroffensive.

He added that the Russian military managed to strengthen the defense and set up minefields, since the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began later than expected in Kyiv.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that there were no results from the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to him, neither the colossal resources that were invested in the Kiev regime, nor the supply of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, and missiles help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the President of the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.