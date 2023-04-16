WSJ reporter arrested | WSJ: Evan Gershkovich wrote to family from prison: ‘I haven’t lost hope’

The correspondent of The Wall Street Journal is accused of espionage in Russia.

in Russia arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich has been able to write to his family from prison, says Gershkovich’s employer in a publication published by The Wall Street Journal in the article.

Gershkovich assured in his letter that arrived on Friday that he remained optimistic, WSJ reports.

“I want to say that I have not lost hope,” he wrote in his short two-page letter.

“I’m reading. I work out. And I’m trying to write,” he wrote in a letter dated April 5, according to the WSJ.

Russia accuses Gershkovich, who was arrested at the end of March, of espionage.

Gershkovich has denied the accusations, and the US president, among others Joe Biden has demanded the release of the journalist. According to the United States, Gershkovich has been arrested on false grounds.

Gershkovich has only been allowed to see his Russian lawyers. Despite requests, he has not been allowed to meet officials of the US Embassy in Moscow or his friends.

However, in his letter that arrived on Friday, Gershkovich says that he received a package sent by his friend, which contained, among other things, clothes and hygiene items.

Letter was addressed to Gershkovich’s parents and his sister. Gershkovich’s mother Ella Milman is convinced, according to the WSJ, that the letter written in the family’s home language, i.e. Russian, is really written by Gershkovich.

In the letter, Gershkovich also made playful remarks about prison food, perhaps to calm his family’s mood, WSJ interprets.

“Mother, unfortunately you have, for better or for worse, prepared me for prison food. For breakfast, they give oatmeal, oatmeal or wheat porridge. It reminds me of my childhood,” Gershkovich teased in his letter.

Gershkovich’s the family also gave the newspaper the interview. According to the WSJ, it is from the first time the family commented on the matter in public.

Father of Milma and Gershkovich Mikhail Gershkovich both fled the Soviet Union in 1979 to the United States, where they met for the first time.

Gershkovich’s family, who worked in Russia for years, tells in an interview about his affection for the country and its citizens.

“We visited him in 2018. I told him this is the country I left and this is the country you love. And he said, ‘what an interesting idea,'” Milman tells the WSJ in the interview.

Mikhail Gershkovich, on the other hand, states that he could not have kept his son away from Russia.

“I couldn’t have stopped him when he was 15, and I certainly couldn’t have stopped him now.”

Gershkovich also wrote in his letter that he was looking forward to seeing his family. He joked that the family must want to “slap” him because he has caused so much concern by being caught.

“Don’t worry. You still get a chance to do it,” he wrote.