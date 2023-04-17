WSJ reporter arrested | The US ambassador to Russia met with a journalist – More than 40 UN member states condemn the arrest

The arrested journalist’s health is good, said the US ambassador to Russia, who met him on Monday.

Over On Monday, 40 UN member states condemned the US journalist of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) by Evan Gershkovich detention in Russia.

In common with the countries in the statement demanded that Russia release journalists imprisoned for political reasons.

“We protest Russia’s efforts to limit and intimidate the media,” the statement said.

Among the 46 signatories are the United States and several European countries. Finland is also included in the statement.

of the United States Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was able to visit Gershkovich in Lefortovo prison in Moscow on Monday.

Tracy described the embassy Twitter– account that Gershkovich’s health is good.

The appeal hearing for Gershkovich’s imprisonment is on Tuesday.

Gershkovich, who was arrested at the end of March, is accused of espionage. He has denied the charges. It is the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union that an American journalist has been accused of spying in Russia.

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.