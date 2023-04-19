Wednesday, April 19, 2023
WSJ reporter arrested | The Putin critic who helped Gershkovich was arrested in Russia

April 19, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|WSJ reporter arrested

The arrested Shirshikov had helped WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich when he was on a business trip in Yekaterinburg a couple of weeks before his arrest.

Putin critic Yaroslav Shirshikov was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Radio Free Europe, ABC News and The Moscow Times.

According to the news media, Shiršikov had helped the editor of The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich in March, when he had been on a business trip in Yekaterinburg a couple of weeks before his arrest.

Gershkovich, who was arrested at the end of March, is accused of espionage in Russia. Earlier on Tuesday, the court rejected Gershkovich’s appeal to be released before the actual trial.

According to The Moscow Times, Shirshikov gave Gershkovich an interview and otherwise helped him with his reporting in Yekaterinburg.

Radio Free Europe says that Shiršikov’s arrest is possibly related to a social media post in which he calls out a war blogger Maxim Fominia becomes a bandit and says that he did not become sad about Fomin’s death.

Fomin died in an explosion in the center of St. Petersburg at the beginning of April.

Shirshikov has openly criticized the Russian administration and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

