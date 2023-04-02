WSJ reporter arrested | The Moscow Times: The arrest was a Kremlin-led operation

WSJ Moscow correspondent Evan Gershkovich is the first American journalist to be imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges in nearly 37 years.

in Yekaterinburg of the American journalist who was arrested in Russia last Wednesday by Evan Gershkovich the arrest was a Moscow-led operation carried out by the DBKP, the military counter-intelligence department of the Federal Security Service, the FSB.

An English-language Russian newspaper working in exile in Amsterdam tells about it The Moscow Times.

Gershkovich, who worked as a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), is currently sitting in the FSB-hosted Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow. The pretrial detention will continue by the court’s decision at least until May 29.

Two official sources interviewed by The Moscow Times, who spoke anonymously, confirm that the journalist’s arrest was specifically a DBKP operation and that the arresting agents flew from Moscow to Yekaterinburg.

“The FSB’s military counterintelligence department handled the matter because this is a high-level matter,” says an official who previously worked in the security services interviewed by the newspaper. According to the newspaper, this means that the order to arrest the journalist came from “the highest authority in Moscow”.

Evan Gershkovich’s parents, 31, immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Russian is Gershkovich’s home language.

After his studies, he went to Moscow as a journalist and initially worked for The Moscow Times. Later, he moved to the news agency AFP and from there to the Moscow editorial office of WSJ.

Gershkovich is the first Western journalist to be imprisoned in Russia since the Cold War on suspicion of espionage. The previous case dates back to September 1986, when the Soviet State Security Committee KGB caught US News & World Report -magazine editor Nicholas Daniloff and shut him up in Lefortovo’s cellar.

Daniloff was released after 13 days. “I was caught in the battle of the wills and strategies of the great powers,” Daniloff wrote in his newspaper after being released.

Gershkovich’s more right-wing employer than the US president has been demanding it for three days already Joe Biden to demand from Russia the release of the journalist. On Friday, when asked, Biden agreed to say that Gershkovich should be released.

of the WSJ according to the story published on Friday, Gershkovich was shadowed and his phone tapped on at least two business trips. The last time this happened, according to the newspaper, was on a story trip in Pihkova. The article in question about the war atmosphere in the Russian border region was published on the first day of March.

Some level of monitoring of foreign media correspondents has been routine in Russia, except for a few years in the 1990s.

Gershkovich was at the time of his arrest on a business trip in Yekaterinburg in the Urals for the second time in a short time. News site Medusa According to the people interviewed by the journalist, Gershkovich was interested in several different themes that sidelined Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Evan Gershkovich was pushed into a police car after being arrested at the Bukowski Grill restaurant in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday night.

Important topics included the activities of the mercenary company Wagner in the Yekaterinburg region and the military industry of the region. According to Gershkovich’s Moscow colleagues, he would also have visited Nizhny Tagil, where Russia’s most important tank factory Uralvagonzavod is located.

However, it is likely that Gershkovich’s arrest had nothing to do with his ongoing work duties. According to public estimates, Russia’s purpose is either to intimidate foreign journalists or to acquire material for planned prisoner exchanges.

If the latter option would be true, it would be a case similar to the basketball star by Brittney Griner arrest in February last year. Griner was allegedly in possession of less than a gram of hashish oil in e-cigarette cartridges at the Moscow airport, for which he received a nine-year prison sentence.

In December, Griner was traded to a notorious Russian arms dealer To Viktor Butiwho joined the nationalist LDPR party after returning to Russia and is apparently planning a career in politics.

Now the subject of the exchange could be, for example, a GRU agent who tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in The Hague Sergei Cherkasov, who sits in Brazil and is also accused of espionage by the United States. Or the Russian hacker who received a data breach conviction in Seattle in 2016 Roman Seleznovwhose father Valery Seleznov represents the LDPR party and Vladivostok in the Russian Parliament.

An explanation the problem is that there were several American converts in Russian prisons even before Gershkovich’s remand.

Such is the case, for example, of a former marine who worked in security management positions in Michigan Paul Whelan. He came to his friend’s wedding in Moscow at the end of 2018, but ended up in Lefortovo and received a 16-year espionage sentence.

In other words, intimidating journalists is not a bad option when looking for a Russian motive. Until now, the worst fear of foreign journalists in Russia has been deportation and an entry ban. Now it could be worse.