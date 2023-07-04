WSJ reporter arrested | The journalist captured by Russia is in good condition, says the US ambassador

Yesterday, Russia granted the US embassy access to Evan Gershkovich for the first time in more than two months.

Russian captured by a Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is in good condition, says the US ambassador, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yesterday, Russia granted the US embassy access to Gershkovich for the first time in more than two months, and the US ambassador Lynne Tracy had met the imprisoned journalist.

“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong despite his circumstances,” a State Department spokesman said.

Gershkovich was arrested on suspicion of espionage in March. In May, Gershkovich’s pretrial detention was extended until August 30. It is the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union that a Western journalist has been accused of espionage in Russia.

The United States, the Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich himself strongly deny that he was a spy.

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

of the United States The State Department said it would continue efforts to secure Gershkovich’s release.

“U.S. Embassy officials continue to provide all necessary support to Gershkovich and his family,” a ministry spokesman said.

He added that the ministry expects that the Russian authorities will continue to guarantee the US mission access to Gershkovich.

Ambassador Tracy only met Gershkovich for the second time after he was arrested. After the first meeting, Russia had rejected requests to see Gershkovich, and the United States had accused Russia of violating protocol.

Russia had made it clear that it would thus take revenge on the United States for the fact that the Western country had not given visas to media actors connected to the Russian state. Representatives of the Russian media had tried to get the Russian foreign minister to visit New York Sergei Lavrov in connection with the UN visit.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken expressed concern last week that US representatives had not been allowed to see Gershkovich. He also said the country is figuring out ways to bring Gershkovich home as well as a former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Whelan received a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage in 2018.

The United States has sharply limited high-level contacts with Russia since the latter launched its large-scale offensive in Ukraine in February last year. Last year, however, the United States exchanged prisoners with Russia and a basketball star was released from a Russian prison by Brittney Grinerwho was imprisoned for drug crimes.