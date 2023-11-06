The price ceiling on Russian oil introduced by Western countries is losing its effectiveness – for example, it helps reduce pressure on the ruble. This was reported on November 6 The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Oil and gas revenues to the Russian budget more than doubled in October compared with September,” the newspaper writes, pointing out that this shows a complete reversal of the situation since early 2023, when energy sales fell.

According to experts from JPMorgan Chase, the price ceiling for Russian oil is an ineffective measure. They explained that as exports grow, Russia’s trade position improves, which reduces pressure on the ruble. Analysts also noted that the Russian national currency has stabilized against the US dollar in recent weeks.

Earlier, on October 3, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, answering a question from Izvestia, also said that introducing a price ceiling on Russian oil is ineffective. According to him, this is a broken instrument that only makes things worse for consumers and for the entire global energy market.

Prior to this, on September 29, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby expressed the opposite opinion, calling the price cap on Russian oil a useful and viable tool. He stressed that he does not have the feeling that the price ceiling as a tool will be abandoned, answering the question that Russian oil is sold in the world at a price above the $60 per barrel set as the ceiling.

The price ceiling was introduced on December 5, 2022 by the G7 countries. From February 5, 2023, there are restrictions on sea deliveries of not only natural resources, but also Russian petroleum products. In particular, two limits were agreed upon for different categories: $100 (diesel and kerosene) and $45 (fuel oil, naphtha) per barrel. The embargo does not apply to pumping oil through pipelines.

The West has increased sanctions pressure on Russia amid a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the Russian Federation on February 24 last year due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.