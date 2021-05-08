United States NATO allies are pushing for a delay in the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan in order to increase the time to withdraw. On Saturday, May 8, the newspaper reports. Wall street journal citing sources in the form of US officials.

As specified in the material, the United States announced a possible postponement of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan for two weeks or more in order to meet the requests of the allies. However, in this way, the problem of a quick withdrawal of US troops is further aggravated by the cohesive work of the NATO coalition.

According to sources, the Turkish side, which has been ensuring the security of the capital’s airport for years, announced its intention to leave Afghanistan. However, in this scenario, some Western countries, the sources of the publication note, may reconsider their plans to preserve the work of the embassies in Kabul, and in extreme cases – even to maintain a reduced number of diplomatic staff.

On Monday, May 3, the spokesman for the United States Department of Defense, John Kirby, said that the process of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan would be unimpeded. Thus, a Pentagon spokesman has not recently noted anything that could affect the withdrawal of troops or the US mission in the country.

Last month, US President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of US troops by September 11, but due to statements by the military unit about the lack of time, this deadline was extended to July 4.