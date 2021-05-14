The DarkSide hacker group, which according to the US authorities was behind the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline, is shutting down. This was reported on Friday on Friday, May 14, the newspaper The wall street journal with reference to the American company FireEye specializing in computer security.

It is noted that DarkSide informed its accomplices about its decision. The site, which the United States believes was used by DarkSide members until recently, has ceased to function.

Members of the hacker group attributed their decision to increasing pressure from US law enforcement agencies, the newspaper said.

FireEye experts explained that such associations, after disbandment, often resume their work under a different name.

Earlier that day, it became known that DarkSide lost access to some of its servers, and also lost part of the amount obtained through cyber attacks.

On May 13, it was reported that Colonial Pipeline paid about $ 5 million (more than 369 million rubles) to hackers for the restoration of its computer network. At the same time, a group of hackers DarkSide announced four new “victims”, from which they are demanding a ransom.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline occurred on May 7th. As a result, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45% of the population of the east coast of the United States, was suspended. On May 13, Colonial Pipeline fully reopened its pipeline system after nearly a week of downtime.

The American media reported on the possible connection of the hackers who attacked the Colonial Pipeline with Russia. However, the White House did not confirm this information.