The US Department of Energy has concluded that the coronavirus pandemic in the world, declared in the spring of 2020, was caused by a leak from a Chinese laboratory. The newspaper writes about this on February 26 The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the secret report was provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

The position of the US Department of Energy, which previously did not adhere to a clear version of the causes of the coronavirus, is indicated in the report of the office of the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes, compiled in 2021.

In June 2021, the WSJ wrote that the version of the leak from the bio-laboratory was proposed as “plausible” by the national laboratory of the US government. At the same time, Chinese researchers instructed the US National Institutes of Health to remove the gene sequences of early COVID-19 cases from a key scientific database.

This has raised concerns that scientists studying the origins of the pandemic are being denied access to key information.

In May of that year, American leader Joe Biden instructed the American intelligence services “redouble efforts” in the search for the origin of the coronavirus.

On May 20, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee reported “circumstantial evidence” that a new type of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

China called such a theory a slander and a conspiracy.

In March 2021, a report was published by an international group of WHO experts on a trip to China in January-February to conduct a study on the origin of the coronavirus. Experts could not come to an unambiguous conclusion. The most likely is the transmission of coronavirus between animals, and then to humans, the least likely is the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory.

An outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread to other countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.