The United States can transfer troops from Afghanistan, including to the neighboring republics of Central Asia. The newspaper reports about this with reference to sources. Wall street journal…

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the best option would be to relocate troops to the territory of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. At the same time, the sources point to the “large military presence” of Russia in the region, which creates difficulties for this, and the growing influence of China.

It is noted that so far no specific agreements on this topic have been reached. In particular, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan do not want the spread of violence, and this situation worries them.

Officials referenced by the WSJ have reported no inquiries from bases in Central Asia, and the Pentagon is now trying to contemplate further plans.

The publication adds that the Pentagon needs bases for military personnel, artillery, UAVs and bombers to contain militants in Afghanistan.

The publication recalled that the United States had two bases in the region – in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Both were used to conduct operations in Afghanistan.

Earlier, on May 8, it became known that the US NATO allies insist on postponing the withdrawal of the American military from Afghanistan.

On Monday, May 3, the spokesman for the United States Department of Defense, John Kirby, said that the process of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan would be unimpeded. Thus, a Pentagon spokesman has not recently noted anything that could affect the withdrawal of troops or the US mission in the country.