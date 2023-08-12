Egypt is resisting calls from the US government to supply weapons to Ukraine. The newspaper wrote about it Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Friday, August 11, citing sources.

The material notes that at the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Cairo allegedly planned to send missiles to Russia, but abandoned these plans at the beginning of this year under pressure from Washington. At the same time, the authors of the article do not provide any evidence for this information.

U.S. officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, have asked Egypt to instead supply weapons to Kiev in an effort to help the Ukrainian government overcome a shortage of ammunition.

Now Cairo, as the authors note, has to resist Washington’s requests to send weapons to Kyiv.

“After agreeing not to send weapons to Russia, Egypt is now resisting requests from senior U.S. leaders to send them to Ukraine, Egyptian and U.S. officials say, putting a halt to (U.S. President Joe) Biden’s administration’s efforts to build weapons for the Ukrainian counteroffensive. “, the article says.

As high-ranking sources from Egypt told the publication, Cairo does not plan to send weapons to Ukraine.

On the same day, their unwillingness to reconsider the refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv and their attitude to the Ukrainian crisis as a whole was announced in Hungary. The Hungarian Cabinet indicated that Budapest does not want to be involved in the conflict.

They also noted that Budapest’s Western partners have recently been increasing diplomatic and political pressure on Hungary for various reasons, including because of Budapest’s position on interaction with Moscow. Hungary’s refusal to supply weapons and provide territory for their transit is often presented in the Western media as a pro-Russian position. At the same time, the Hungarian Cabinet noted that the country is approaching a dialogue with the Russian Federation for reasons of pragmatism.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by President Vladimir Putin. The decision to hold it was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.