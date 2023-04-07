WSJ journalist Gershkovich charged with espionage

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage. On Friday, April 7, reports Interfax.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Gershkovich, on instructions from the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg on March 30 and taken into custody until May 29.

The WSJ denied the allegations of espionage against Gershkovich.