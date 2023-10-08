WSJ: Iran helped prepare Hamas attacks

Hamas’s attacks on Israel are planned weeks in advance in cooperation with Iranreports The Wall Street Journal based on highly placed sources within Hamas and Hezbollah. According to the newspaper, security officials from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards gave a “green light” for the operation last Monday during a meeting with Hamas in the Lebanese capital Beirut. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards are said to have been working with Hamas for raids “by air, land and sea” since August.

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC on Sunday that Iran provided support and assistance for the attacks and had pledged to “stand by the Palestinian fighters until Palestine and Jerusalem are liberated.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, applauded Hamas’ attacks this weekend in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “God willing, the cancer of the illegal Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and resistance forces across the region,” he wrote in a post by X owner Elon Musk has been flagged as against the rules of the platform, but has not been removed.