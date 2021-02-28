Iran refused to conduct direct negotiations with the EU and the US on a nuclear deal in the coming days, writes Wall street journal citing two senior Western diplomats.

According to them, Tehran first expects to receive guarantees that the American side will lift a number of sanctions after the meeting. At the same time, sources said that Iran’s refusal “did not kill all hopes of direct talks in the coming months” and that such a move on the Iranian side could be an attempt to gain leverage in future meetings.

Earlier, the European Commission confirmed preparations for convening an informal meeting of the participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program with representatives of the United States.

The US has also expressed interest in negotiations with Iran under the auspices of the EU and with the participation of international mediators. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded by calling on Washington to lift anti-Iranian sanctions.