Some NATO members are unhappy with the ideas put forward by US diplomats in negotiations with Russia. Writes about this on January 16 The Wall Street Journal.

In particular, according to the author of the article, the allies of the alliance did not like the discussion of mutual steps to reconcile the West and Russia without taking into account the views of European countries.

“Behind the scenes, some allies found themselves concerned about several ideas put forward by US officials in negotiations with Russian counterparts before they were voiced to the allies. According to them, some allies learned about the idea of ​​​​mutually reducing the scale of military exercises from the media, ”the journalist said.

Readers of the publication reacted to the material. One user felt that “NATO is being childish.”

“They don’t like it when you give them pasta, they say they wanted pizza, they don’t like pizza when you serve it, they say they really wanted pasta… The US only has to worry when they spend four percent or more of its GDP for defense. Now they do not even meet the minimum requirement of two percent, Russia knows this and therefore wants to talk only with the United States. Russia doesn’t care what weak NATO members think,” he wrote.

Another user wondered “why does America want Ukraine to be like the EU – with military installations on the border with Russia?”

One of the readers emphasized that if Ukraine joins NATO, then “every Russian, regardless of his attitude towards [президенту РФ Владимиру] Putin, will consider this a hostile act.”

Negotiations on security guarantees took place in three stages. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to the slowness of the United States in providing responses to the proposals of the Russian Federation. He stressed that the US and NATO want to “wind up” the process of security guarantees. Russia is waiting for written answers and is ready for any development of events, the minister added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.