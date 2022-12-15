The 2022 season of the official team ended with lots of rain and some rare glimmers of light Yamaha in Superbikes. However, we are not talking about the results obtained in the championship by the Pata Yamaha team, which saw the Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu finishing in second place in the riders’ standings, failing to confirm the world title won last year and leaving the field open to the Alvaro Bautista and Ducati party. The Japanese manufacturer, on the other hand, has been busy in the last three days of testing scheduled for this calendar year.

The team worked on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Iberian track of Jerez with its two regular drivers: Razgatlıoğlu, who only rode for the first two days, and our Andrea Locatelli, remained in the saddle for all three days. Honda and BMW were also present on the circuit. However, Giove Pluvio was not particularly merciful to the involved manufacturers. Tuesday and Wednesday in particular the weather was characterized by rain, however, that didn’t stop the Japanese team from working on some “hardware” and on the “evolution of the software platform” of the YZF-R1 ahead of 2023.

The Turkish centaur himself, analyzing his own commitment on the track, tried to make the best of a bad situation. “It rained a little too much in Jerez – admitted the 2021 champion – it would have been better to have a little dry, but for me it was still fun. In the last part of the season we made some progress in the rain and this was also seen in the Jerez tests, where I felt much more comfortable in the wet. We’ve improved and this is a good way to end the season, so I’m very happy.”.

Razgatlıoğlu also got back on track for the first time with his historic #54 plate as he can now no longer boast the number ‘1’. “A very positive aspect was the confirmation of Toprak’s speed development in the wet – echoed the Team Manager Paul Denning – it was its weak point in the past, but it has improved a lot over the past two years and the test on day one reconfirmed this trend. He completed a lot of laps and every single lap he had great pace and was significantly faster than the other riders on the track.”.