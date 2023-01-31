If Ducati is the queen of the starting grid in terms of bikes lined up on the track and the value of the riders contracted there Yamaha it is no less in Superbike. In fact, the Iwata house will deploy in 2023 five bikes in all the rounds on the calendar, reaching six R1s on track in the European rounds.

The official team it hasn’t changed compared to recent years, with Andrea Locatelli obtaining confirmation alongside the spearhead of the Yamaha line-up, i.e. Topral Razgatlioglu. The line-up of the GMT94 team, on the other hand, has been completely changed and will welcome the reigning Supersport world champion, i.e. Randy Krummenacher, and Remy Gardner, who has found refuge in Superbike after missing the MotoGP ‘train’ following just one less than exciting season riding the KTM of the Tech-3 team.

To follow the debut in the derivatives of the series also of Lorenzo Baldassarri, crystalline talent of blue motorcycling for a long time protagonist in Moto2 to then do well a year ago in Supersport where he obtained a total of four victories. The reigning champion of the BSB, the British Superbike championship, Bradley Ray, will also have to be followed closely in the European rounds, who will have the opportunity to show himself continuously in the world championship.

“For the first time ever, we will have six riders contracted directly by Yamaha representing our brand in the FIM Superbike World Championship, four of them world champions and one national champion – the words of Andrea DosoliYamaha Racing’s number one in Superbike – it’s a top-level driver line-up, the strongest we’ve fielded since we returned to the championship in 2016, and our expectations are high ahead of the new season. With Toprak and Andrea we have two experienced riders, while Remy brings with him a wealth of experience from MotoGP. Dominique, Lorenzo and Bradley are proof that our step-up programme, where Yamaha riders who excel internationally and domestically, are given the opportunity to move up to WorldSBK, is unique. The investment in our riders has also been matched by an investment in development, with the R1 improving in key areas, as demonstrated by the performances of all our riders in the recent Jerez tests. We are in a good position to fight for the world title once again, but we know we have to undo the mistakes that deprived us of important points last year and put together a perfect season. I thank our riders and wish them good luck for the season that is just around the corner.”