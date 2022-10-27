The world of Superbike has been discussing for days on an apparently marginal technical issue that has instead attracted the attention of many riders, sparking a real ‘debate’ among them on social networks. the weight of the pilots. The domination imposed on the 2022 season, especially in the second half of the championship, by Alvaro Bautista and his Ducati has in fact raised more than a few eyebrows in the paddock. In addition to the engine power provided by the Borgo Panigale bike, the Spanish rider is considered to have an advantage in his own physical constitution. The fact that he is smaller and lighter than many of his opponents allows him to make the most of the power of the Ducati engine on the straights. A less ‘heavy’ bike, in fact, from the rider, manages to be faster and more responsive on the straight.

Bautista responded to these criticisms by citing the case of Dani Pedrosa in MotoGP and underlining how being lighter also present ‘contraindications’ which, according to him, are not highlighted enough. The British driver gave more depth to the debate Scott Redding, a former Ducati centaur and now a member of the BMW team. Redding had dueled against Bautista in the Magny Cours race, in which the Spaniard preceded the 29 year old from Gloucester. On his Instagram profile, the German manufacturer’s rider has published images of that battle and other challenges of Bautista with more physically structured riders, suggesting the introduction of a minimum weight limit under which it is not allowed to go.

“As you will see by scrolling through the videos, an extremely smaller driver will gain a clear advantage on the straight – wrote Redding – in generally between two and four tenths. This may not seem like much to many of you but when there are ten riders in the space of a second, this “0.2” on a straight becomes a nice safety net. In addition to the speed gain, a lighter rider will not consume the same amount of rubber as a heavier rider. Therefore, at the end of the race, which is the most critical moment, the lighter rider will probably have more grip than his opponents, which means a better chance of winning “ added the BMW driver.

Bautista himself replied to the post, turning the concept around and explaining that, if this reasoning were valid, then limits should be set even for pilots who are too ‘big’. This is because, according to him, a lighter rider has a greater difficulty in managing and making a bike lean in corners than his colleague who is more massive and therefore with greater strength. “Small riders have less strength to move the bike and drive around corners – underlined the big favorite for the 2022 title – but this is not a problem for older riders, who almost look like bodybuilders. So if you set a limit for one thing, you have to set another for another“. Finally, with a slight polemical hint, Bautista concluded by writing that “it is the first time in my career that other riders complain about the weight of the rider“.