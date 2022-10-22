Toprak Razgatlioglu He confirmed himself as the absolute protagonist of the Argentine Superbike Saturday: the reigning world champion, who in Superpole broke the track record that he himself had set shortly before in PL3, was amazing. The Yamaha rider, the first ever to lap in 1:36 at San Juan Villicum, printed a huge 1: 36.216. Not least the top ten, all below the old record, and the top 12, who did better than the 2021 pole. Razgatlioglu was also lucky, as Loris Baz fell just behind him: if he had gone out ten seconds later, his tour would have been canceled.

Second place for Jonathan Rea (+0.233), while the always solid Alvaro closed the front row Bautistawho can afford to manage a 56-point lead in the overall standings.

You knew the Stoprak Special was coming 😉#ARGWorldSBK 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/yGRKTI9RUc – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 22, 2022

In the second row the Honda of Iker Lecuona, followed by the BMWs of Scott Redding and Baz. For the first time since the Covid era, therefore, five different manufacturers populated the top five positions of the starting grid.

Superbike | Round Argentina, Superpole: results