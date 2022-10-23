There Superpole Race of the round of Villicum initially it seemed destined for a sprint race without overtaking and battles between the leading drivers, with the final laps that have instead blatantly denied this hypothesis. In fact, he won the ‘starter’ test of Race-2 Toprak Razgatliogluback on the top step of the podium after the crash in Race-1, but the success proved to be anything but a walk for the reigning Turkish champion.

Starting from pole position, the Yamaha rider first maintained his leadership on Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi, who remained respectively from 2nd to 4th place without any overtaking that occurred during the first three laps. The ‘music’ changed on lap three, with the Northern Irishman from Kawasaki able to jump to the top of the standings after a lunge on Razgatlioglu. At that point, Rea seemed destined even to increase the gap on number 1, only to then commit a error on lap 5such as to make it slip to the 3rd place. With Bautista therefore found himself in a position to be able to attack Razgatlioglu, the two gave a show with continuous overtaking and counter-overtaking in the last three laps, all while Rea was on the point of recovering the lost seconds. In the end, the winner was Razgatlioglu, who thanks to this victory slightly reduces the gap in the world rankings from the Spaniard himself of Ducati. Waiting for Race-2, scheduled at 20:00, the ranking now sees the Ducati rider with 77 points over the Turkish, and with 89 points over Rea.

WSBK | Villicum, Superpole Race: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 16: 19.266 2 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.613 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.856 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +4.357 5 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +5,062 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +5.418 7 Axel Bassani Ducati +8.714 8 Xavi Vierge Honda +10.676 9 Loris Baz BMW +10.752 10 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +10.907 11 Michael Van der Mark BMW +12.459 12 Xavi Fores Ducati +14.827 13 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +15.417 14 Scott Redding BMW +17.709 15 Philipp Oettl Ducati +19.308 16 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +20.627 17 Leandro Mercado Honda +22.760 18 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +22,958 19 Eugene Laverty BMW +25,234 20 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +26,232 21 Maximilian Scheib Honda +27,217 22 Marco Solorza Kawasaki +46.065