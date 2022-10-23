There Superpole Race of the round of Villicum initially it seemed destined for a sprint race without overtaking and battles between the leading drivers, with the final laps that have instead blatantly denied this hypothesis. In fact, he won the ‘starter’ test of Race-2 Toprak Razgatliogluback on the top step of the podium after the crash in Race-1, but the success proved to be anything but a walk for the reigning Turkish champion.
Starting from pole position, the Yamaha rider first maintained his leadership on Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi, who remained respectively from 2nd to 4th place without any overtaking that occurred during the first three laps. The ‘music’ changed on lap three, with the Northern Irishman from Kawasaki able to jump to the top of the standings after a lunge on Razgatlioglu. At that point, Rea seemed destined even to increase the gap on number 1, only to then commit a error on lap 5such as to make it slip to the 3rd place. With Bautista therefore found himself in a position to be able to attack Razgatlioglu, the two gave a show with continuous overtaking and counter-overtaking in the last three laps, all while Rea was on the point of recovering the lost seconds. In the end, the winner was Razgatlioglu, who thanks to this victory slightly reduces the gap in the world rankings from the Spaniard himself of Ducati. Waiting for Race-2, scheduled at 20:00, the ranking now sees the Ducati rider with 77 points over the Turkish, and with 89 points over Rea.
WSBK | Villicum, Superpole Race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME / GAP
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|16: 19.266
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|+0.613
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|+0.856
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+4.357
|5
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|+5,062
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+5.418
|7
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+8.714
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+10.676
|9
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+10.752
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+10.907
|11
|Michael Van der Mark
|BMW
|+12.459
|12
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|+14.827
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|+15.417
|14
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+17.709
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|+19.308
|16
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|+20.627
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|+22.760
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|+22,958
|19
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|+25,234
|20
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|+26,232
|21
|Maximilian Scheib
|Honda
|+27,217
|22
|Marco Solorza
|Kawasaki
|+46.065
