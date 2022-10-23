Mathematics still does not smile definitively ad Alvaro Bautistabut the victory of the Ducati rider in Race-2 on the circuit of San Juan Villicum it allows him to get closer and closer to the most coveted goal. The Spaniard, after his success in Race-1 (where he had taken full advantage of the crash of Toprak Razgatlioglu) was granted an encore also in the last appointment in Argentina, thus starting the test in Indonesia, scheduled from 11 to 13 November, with well 87 points advantage on the Turkish of Yamaha, 2nd at the finish.

A race that was decided practically during the first ten laps, with a start that actually saw many other protagonists: when the green light turned on, in fact, the best shot was that of Jonathan Rea3rd on the grid, but even more so than the other Ducati’s Michael Rinaldi, even in the lead at the end of the first session. Subsequently, in an attempt to regain the leadership, the Northern Irishman from Kawasaki committed the second mistake of this weekend, even slipping to 6th place and leaving room for his teammate as well Alex Lowes. With Bautista and Razgatlioglu in 4th and 5th place respectively, the two gave way to a comeback that took them to the top of the standings, with Rinaldi at the same time struggling to keep up with his rivals, so much so that he was relegated to fifth. At that point, Bautista gradually increased his lead over Razgatlioglu and the two Kawasakis, with Rea only returning to the podium with 4 laps to go.

WSBK | Villicum, Race-2: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 34: 24.501 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +3,389 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +9.784 4 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +11.650 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +15.656 6 Xavi Vierge Honda +16.381 7 Iker Lecuona Honda +16.584 8 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +20.410 9 Scott Redding BMW +21.420 10 Michael Van der Mark BMW +22.413 11 Eugene Laverty BMW +30.732 12 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +32.665 13 Xavi Fores Ducati +34.058 14 Philipp Oettl Ducati +38.422 15 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +39.896 16 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +41.107 17 Loris Baz BMW +44.649 18 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +49.199 19 Leandro Mercado Honda +54,421 20 Axel Bassani Ducati +1: 06.518 21 Maximilian Scheib Honda +1: 17,049 22 Marco Solorza Kawasaki +1: 37.575