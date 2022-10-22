There was no lack of emotions in the Race-1 from San Juan Villicum, home to the third to last round of the Superbike season in Argentina. The Spaniard from Ducati once again took the top step of the podium, and for the thirteenth time this year. Alvaro Bautistawith such success that it brings him significantly closer to winning the 2022 world title. More than the victory itself, the number 19 took advantage of the sensational fall of his direct pursuer Toprak Razgatliogluwhich took place during the first lap.

The Turkish of Yamaha, after maintaining the leadership at the start on both Jonathan Rea and Bautista, had to give in to the power of the Borgo Panigale engine at the end of the longest straight of the track. However, in an attempt to immediately counterattack the Iberian, the reigning champion lost control of his bike, falling and giving up the fight for victory. In any case, the number 1 managed to resume the race after having recovered from the gravel, climbing up to the 15th final positionthus entering into points area.

Toprak is down! ❌ This is huge for the Championship! 😲#ARGWorldSBK 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F2JbYZIwor – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 22, 2022

With Bautista therefore on his way to success, the best battle was consummated for the conquest of 2nd placein a long and exciting head to head that lasted almost the entire race between Rea and the excellent Axel Bassani. The Italian of the Motocorsa, author of a good comeback from 7th place on the grid, withstood the attacks of the Northern Irishman from the seventh to the third last lap, however crossing the line in 3rd place, equaling his best result of this year in France. The victory of Bautista, therefore, could prove decisive for the conquest of the title by the ducatista: awaiting the Superpole Race and Race-2, both scheduled for tomorrow, the Spaniard now enjoys a well-rounded advantage. 80 points on Razgatliogluand 87 on Rea.

WSBK | Villicum, Race-1: order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 34: 18.104 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +5.141 3 Axel Bassani Ducati +6,689 4 Iker Lecuona Honda +11.917 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +13.862 6 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +14.507 7 Scott Redding BMW +18,402 8 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +18.869 9 Xavi Vierge Honda +19.540 10 Michael Van der Mark BMW +24.661 11 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +31.397 12 Xavi Fores Ducati +32.969 13 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +35.081 14 Eugene Laverty BMW +36.961 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +39.885 16 Loris Baz BMW +40.371 17 Philipp Oettl Ducati +44.885 18 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +45.220 19 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +1: 05.546 20 Maximilian Scheib Honda +1: 19.515 21 Marco Solorza Kawasaki +1: 32.417 22 Leandro Mercado Honda Withdrawn