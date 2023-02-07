In a 2023 that will see Ducati and Alvaro Bautista committed to defending the Riders, Teams and Manufacturers championships they won last season, the upcoming championship will meanwhile present unprecedented innovations on the starting grid. Also this year, in fact, there will be good you are rookie who will take part in the championship, even if defining some of them ‘rookies’ has a certain effect. In addition to Bradley Ray, the Italian Lorenzo Baldassarri and Eric Granado, the Swiss Dominique Aegerter will also make his Superbike debut, appearing as the reigning champion of Moto E and the Supersport world championship, which he also won twice in a row. However, among the more experienced riders approaching Superbike for the first time in their careers, there are two other names who have fought at the highest levels of the World Championship: Daniel Petruccialso winner of two MotoGP races, e Remy GardnerMoto2 world champion in 2021 and coming from a season in MotoGP.

All experiences that have contributed to forming the talent of these two riders, as also demonstrated in the pre-season test sessions in Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao. Therefore, for this reason, Petrucci and Gardner cannot be considered rookies for a rider like the Dutchman Michael van der Mark. The 30-year-old, winner of 5 Superbike races from 2015 to today, and ready to face a new challenge astride the BMW, in fact expressed his opinion on the qualities of the two ‘rookies’ in question: “You call them rookies, but I don’t think they really are – he declared in an interview with the official Superbike website – they are new to the class, but they are very strong. Danilo has shown a lot in MotoGP, MotoAmerica and even the Dakar, and Remy is a Moto2 champion. Last year he had a difficult year but he showed that he has talent. He’s a nice addition to the line-up and I think we can have some good battles.”

New entries who, added to the champions that Superbike already owns such as Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, contribute to establish a very positive period for the category: “I think it’s the beginning of a golden age Van Der Mark added. from fifth position onwards all the riders are close. Either way, we wish there were even more of them able to fight for victories. At that point it would be a perfect golden age”.