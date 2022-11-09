Spent a year away from the paddock, in 2023 Tom Sykes will return to compete in the Superbike World Championship with Kawasaki, after signing an agreement with the independent team Puccetti Racing. The Briton, world champion in 2013 riding a Japanese motorcycle, then moved to BMW in 2019, with which he competed for three seasons, collecting a handful of podiums. Sykes obviously said he was excited to start this new adventure. “I am really happy to join the Puccetti team and to compete on the Kawasaki, as well as to return to the Superbike club “, these are his first statements.

The British centaur also added, indicating the reasons behind his choice: “For years I have been impressed with the way Manuel Puccetti manages his team and the mentality with which he faces the races, as well as of course from their infrastructures. These are the aspects that make me very motivated in view of the 2023 racing season. Furthermore – Sykes continued – I will have another opportunity, as I will once again be part of the Kawasaki family, consolidating a relationship that has always been very solid. I can’t wait to start this project and get to know the whole team“.

For his part Manuel Puccettiteam manager of the team he founded himself, welcomed the signing of a champion of this magnitude: “It is really a great pleasure for me and for the team to welcome a world champion like Tom Sykes. I am sure that, together, we will be able to learn and grow, also taking advantage of his significant experience in testing to make our Ninja even more competitive. We are aiming very high, given that with a rider of his caliber, our goal can only be the top five. We have already organized a test program, starting with Jerez in December, when we will start molding our Ninja around Tom. After that we will continue with wind tunnel tests and further track tests in January. The whole team is thrilled to welcome a top driver like Tom“. In conclusion, a thought addressed to those who preceded the former world champion: “I also want to thank Lucas Mahias for the four years spent together – said Puccetti – given the successes and satisfactions he gave us in Supersport. On the other hand, in Superbike, despite an overall positive performance, we had to deal with some injuries that prevented us from achieving the results that he and our team deserved. We wish Lucas all the best for a bright future “.