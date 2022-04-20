A few days before the start of the World Superbike round in Assen, the Pedercini team and Loris Cresson have announced the separation with immediate effect.

The Italian team announced it this afternoon with a press release in which it announced that the Belgian driver will no longer race with his own colors as of this weekend.

“TPR Team Pedercini informs that Loris Cresson is leaving the team with immediate effect. The name of the replacement for the Dutch Round at TT Circuit Assen will be announced in due course. The TPR Team Pedercini wishes Loris all the best for the future ”, reads the statement.

The Pedercini team and Loris Cresson raced 2 seasons together. The Belgian’s debut with the Italian team took place in Estoril, in the 2020 round in Portugal.

At Estoril he managed to place himself in all three heats in the Top 20 and in 2021 he was made official by Pedercini as a holder. The first points, Cresson got them right at the TT Circuit in Assen, when he finished 13th in a race closed early due to the red flags.

Loris had been confirmed at the end of last season as a starter also for 2022. This season, however, he has just run one race as a starter.