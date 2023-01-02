The 2022 It’s been a fabulous year for the Ducati, world champion in MotoGP for the manufacturers and, above all, for the riders. In the latter classification, Francesco Bagnaia took care of magnifying the colors of the Italian flag, the first ‘blue’ to enter the roll of honor of the premier class since 2009, the year in which Valentino Rossi won. And yet, the house in Borgo Panigale has had other joys to experience Superbikes. In the latter, the Panigale V4 R made it possible to Alvaro Bautista to establish himself in the riders’ world championship, with the Spaniard who also contributed to a three-time world championship for Ducati, winning both in the constructors’ championship (something that hadn’t happened for 11 years) and in that reserved for teams.

A season to remember for the 38-year-old, in his first world title in Superbike and author of a new absolute record, signed in 2022. With only five placings off the podium, Bautista has established 601 points in the driver standings. A number never reached by any other driver in the history of this category. Moreover, thanks also to the goals of the Iberian, Ducati has reached altitude 1022 podiums conquered, which make the Bolognese manufacturer the most present among the top three in this category. 2022, however, was not solely and exclusively the year of Bautista or the Bolognese company. Thanks to the 2nd place obtained in Donington, Jonathan Reaprotagonist of a less brilliant season than the previous ones, has in fact given the 500th podium at Kawasaki. Except for the teams, in the Superpole Race of Mandalika there was also another datum that gave pride back to Italy on two wheels, this time as regards the riders. Thanks to his 2nd place, Andrea Locatelli established the 400th podium finish for an Italian in Superbike.

Also interesting is the figure relating to the pilots who led at least one lap: just in the last race at Phillip Island, Kyle Smith he added to that particular list, becoming the 82nd to cross the finish line first in at least one lap. Also curious is what happened in Assen, the temple of motorcycling, in which five different builders they finished the race in the top five positions. A fact that hasn’t happened since Portimão 2017, and happened for the 37th time. Thanks to the 16 victories of the season, Bautista has also reached 32 successes in his career, just like Toprak Razgatlioglu, both eighth in the all-time winners list. Demonstrating how spectacular the 2022 season was, despite Bautista’s dominance, is not only the number of manufacturers who achieved at least one podium (five, and therefore all the participants) but also that of races decided at the last lap: seven.