Four days after the last pre-season test session held in Jerez de la Frontera, the Superbike was back on track again for the second and final period of testing prior to the 2023 championship. On this occasion, teams and riders performed their work in Portugal, and more specifically on the tracing of Portimaothe same one that will welcome the series between September and October as the penultimate round of the world championship.

In the first of the two scheduled sessions (the second is scheduled for Wednesday 1st February), it was the Ducati, the fastest after the two signatures of Toprak Razgatlioglu on the best time in Spain. However, it was not the reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista who set the best time of the day, but his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The rider from Romagna didn’t just close in 1:39,639but also went one step away from the track record belonging to Jonathan Rea, moreover in second position at the end of the session. An extremely small gap between Rinaldi and the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki, separated by just 61 thousandths of a second. However, even closer is the one that distances the six-time world champion from the reigning world champion Bautista, ‘delayed’ by just 7 thousandths. As a result, the top three riders are all enclosed in 68 thousandths. Further back, and therefore off the virtual podium, another world champion in Razgatlioglu, 4th and just over two tenths from the leadership, but still ahead of the other official Yamaha ridden on the track by Andrea Locatelli. On the other hand, another Italian like Danilo is less convincing than in Jerez Petrucci, only 15th.

Again, the session was red-flagged twice, both times for two falls fortunately without consequences that occurred during the morning. The first has seen as a protagonist in the negative Alex Lowes into turn 10, with the Englishman out of the factory Kawasaki also out of the top-10 at the end of the day. The second episode instead occurred with Xavi Viergein this case in turn 13. Despite the crash, the Spaniard of Honda still established the 6th fastest time.