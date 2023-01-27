A decidedly two-faced test that he carried out Toprak Razgatlioglu on the second day of pre-season testing a Jerez de la Fronteraagain with the number 54 author of the ride faster. As happened in the first session on Wednesday, the Turkish Yamaha rider once again took the lead with a time of 1:38,269, close to the goal of one minute and 37 seconds set by the 26-year-old himself on the eve of the tests. A goal that the 2021 world champion tried to achieve by improving acceleration out of the corners, but which also cost him a bad fall at turn 13 of the Spanish circuit, fortunately without any consequences despite the initial scare.

An accident that on Wednesday, however, had occurred in Alvaro Bautista, who duly finished Day-2 in third position a tenth behind his rival, bringing to the track a new model of the Ducati V4-R 2023 characterized by a modification to the exhausts and flaps. Very good too Jonathan Reaimmediately behind Razgatlioglu and only outdistanced 83 thousandths from the latter. Again, both he and his teammate Alex Lowes (fifth at the end of the day) tested the latest balances of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR. Furthermore, the other official Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, fourth in the standings, also appears in the top five.

The ranking just outside the top-5 was also very hard-fought, led by a convincing driver Dominique Aegerter, with the Swiss Yamaha one tenth ahead of Remy Gartner, who finished in tenth position. Between the two there are also the two Italians Andrea Locatelli and Danilo Petrucciseventh and eighth, respectively. Further back, finally, the other ‘blue’ rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri, 17th. With these performances, Superbike says goodbye to Jerez de la Frontera to get back on track again at Portimaoagain for pre-season testing, Tuesday 31 January and Wednesday 1 February.