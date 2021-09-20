Those minutes in which Tom Sykes remained on the ground seemed very long for every Superbike spectator. The BMW driver remained motionless at turn-2 of the Montmeló track: he had just crashed and unfortunately had been hit by Lucas Mahias, who had hit him in full, fortunately not at very high speed, and in fact the British never lost consciousness. However, he suffered a major concussion, which is why he has not yet been discharged from the Hospital General de Catalunya, where he will spend the second night for observation. As BMW revealed, Sykes is expected to leave the Catalan hospital on Wednesday: his presence is still in doubt this weekend, when he will race in Jerez.

“We are in constant contact with Tom. He’s in a good mood and has come back to joke with us. We are delighted that you have weathered this incident relatively well. He remains under observation due to severe concussion, but did not report any other injuries. Now we have to wait and see how it will be for the weekend. We will provide further information as soon as we have it. We want to thank the marshals, the circuit and hospital medical staff, and everyone who helped Tom so well after his accident and who are continuing to help him“Said BMW motorsport director Marc Bongers.