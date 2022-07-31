The weekend of the sixth round of the world championship, held on the Czech circuit of Mosthas almost entirely rewarded Toprak Razgatlioglu, winner both in the Superpole Race and in Race-2. However, the previous day had seen the success of Alvaro Bautistawhich proved to be very important for the Spaniard for the world rankings, even more so now that the long summer break for Superbike has begun.
At present, in fact, the Ducati rider maintains his leadership in the world championship with ben 31 points of advantage from Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki, author of an impressive Superpole – complete with an absolute track record – in fact maintains the second position in the ranking, with a gap reduced to just 7 points behind the reigning champion Razgatlioglu. In this way, the fight for the title becomes more and more interesting, even if we will have to wait a long time for the resumption of hostilities: the next appointment on the calendar is in fact set for the weekend of 11 September, when Superbike will return. to restart the engines on the French circuit of Magny-Cours, site of the seventh round.
Drivers’ world rankings after the Most Round
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|298
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|267
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|260
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|148
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|134
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|127
|7
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|115
|8
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|113
|9
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|110
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|79
|11
|Loris Baz
|Yamaha
|65
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|Ducati
|55
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|40
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|31
|15
|Luca Bernardi
|Ducati
|23
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|Yamaha
|23
|17
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|18
|18
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|12
|19
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|12
|20
|Michael Van der Merk
|BMW
|11
|21
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|BMW
|10
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|Yamaha
|8
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|4
|24
|Leon Haslam
|Kawasaki
|4
|25
|Terran MacKenzie
|Yamaha
|3
|26
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|2
|27
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|2
Constructors ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|309
|2
|Yamaha
|290
|3
|Kawasaki
|280
|4
|Honda
|142
|5
|BMW
|133
