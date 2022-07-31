The weekend of the sixth round of the world championship, held on the Czech circuit of Mosthas almost entirely rewarded Toprak Razgatlioglu, winner both in the Superpole Race and in Race-2. However, the previous day had seen the success of Alvaro Bautistawhich proved to be very important for the Spaniard for the world rankings, even more so now that the long summer break for Superbike has begun.

At present, in fact, the Ducati rider maintains his leadership in the world championship with ben 31 points of advantage from Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki, author of an impressive Superpole – complete with an absolute track record – in fact maintains the second position in the ranking, with a gap reduced to just 7 points behind the reigning champion Razgatlioglu. In this way, the fight for the title becomes more and more interesting, even if we will have to wait a long time for the resumption of hostilities: the next appointment on the calendar is in fact set for the weekend of 11 September, when Superbike will return. to restart the engines on the French circuit of Magny-Cours, site of the seventh round.

Drivers’ world rankings after the Most Round



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 298 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 267 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 260 4 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 148 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 134 6 Iker Lecuona Honda 127 7 Axel Bassani Ducati 115 8 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 113 9 Scott Redding BMW 110 10 Xavi Vierge Honda 79 11 Loris Baz Yamaha 65 12 Garrett Gerloff Ducati 55 13 Philipp Oettl Ducati 40 14 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 31 15 Luca Bernardi Ducati 23 16 Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 23 17 Eugene Laverty BMW 18 18 Xavi Fores Ducati 12 19 Kohta Nozane Yamaha 12 20 Michael Van der Merk BMW 11 21 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW 10 22 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 8 23 Hafizh Syahrin Honda 4 24 Leon Haslam Kawasaki 4 25 Terran MacKenzie Yamaha 3 26 Peter Hickman BMW 2 27 Leandro Mercado Honda 2

Constructors ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Ducati 309 2 Yamaha 290 3 Kawasaki 280 4 Honda 142 5 BMW 133