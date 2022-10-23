Two victories in three races, and the world championship that is getting closer and closer: this is the very short report of the weekend of Alvaro Bautista in Argentinawhich allowed the Spaniard from Ducati to increase the gap on his pursuer Toprak Razgatlioglu. The same reigning Turkish champion, who now accuses a gap of 87 points with two races left of the season, however, he paid dearly for a mistake made during Race-1, crashing in an attempt to counterattack his rival in the fight in first place.
Mistakes that have not spared even a now former containing the title as Jonathan Reaalso in the conditions of even being able to battle for the victory in Superpole Race and Race-2, but slipped to the edge of the podium due to two attempts to overtake in braking that thwarted all hope.
Drivers’ world rankings after the Villicum Round
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|507
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|425
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|409
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|260
|5
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|217
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|212
|7
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|206
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|189
|9
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|172
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|134
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|112
|12
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|103
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|77
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|56
|15
|Michael Van der Mark
|BMW
|38
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|Yamaha
|36
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|BMW
|35
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|34
|19
|Xavi Fores
|Ducati
|19
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|14
|21
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|BMW
|10
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|Yamaha
|9
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|4
|24
|Leon Haslam
|Kawasaki
|4
|25
|Tarran MacKenzie
|Yamaha
|3
|26
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|2
|27
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|2
|28
|Jake Gagne
|Yamaha
|1
Constructors ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Ducati
|538
|2
|Yamaha
|473
|3
|Kawasaki
|437
|4
|BMW
|221
|5
|Honda
|218
