Two victories in three races, and the world championship that is getting closer and closer: this is the very short report of the weekend of Alvaro Bautista in Argentinawhich allowed the Spaniard from Ducati to increase the gap on his pursuer Toprak Razgatlioglu. The same reigning Turkish champion, who now accuses a gap of 87 points with two races left of the season, however, he paid dearly for a mistake made during Race-1, crashing in an attempt to counterattack his rival in the fight in first place.

Mistakes that have not spared even a now former containing the title as Jonathan Reaalso in the conditions of even being able to battle for the victory in Superpole Race and Race-2, but slipped to the edge of the podium due to two attempts to overtake in braking that thwarted all hope.

Drivers’ world rankings after the Villicum Round



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 507 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 425 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 409 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 260 5 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 217 6 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 212 7 Axel Bassani Ducati 206 8 Iker Lecuona Honda 189 9 Scott Redding BMW 172 10 Xavi Vierge Honda 134 11 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 112 12 Loris Baz BMW 103 13 Philipp Oettl Ducati 77 14 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 56 15 Michael Van der Mark BMW 38 16 Roberto Tamburini Yamaha 36 17 Luca Bernardi BMW 35 18 Eugene Laverty BMW 34 19 Xavi Fores Ducati 19 20 Kohta Nozane Yamaha 14 21 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW 10 22 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin Honda 4 24 Leon Haslam Kawasaki 4 25 Tarran MacKenzie Yamaha 3 26 Peter Hickman BMW 2 27 Leandro Mercado Honda 2 28 Jake Gagne Yamaha 1

Constructors ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Ducati 538 2 Yamaha 473 3 Kawasaki 437 4 BMW 221 5 Honda 218