Just before the start of the Imola weekend, World Superbike officials announced that the Ducati Panigale V4R will have limits for the second time this season.

The engine revs of the Borgo Panigale bike were reduced by 250rpm per minute, just like before Barcelona. Maximum rpm is now just 15,600rpm. But on the straights the Ducati was still very fast.

“250rpm per minute makes absolutely no difference,” commented the BMW works driver speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com.

“What difference can it make? The power is always the same. The Ducati has very high revs. And we’re talking about an intelligent manufacturer.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Iker Lecuona, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the start of the season, Redding predicted it would be impossible to beat defending champion Alvaro Bautista this year. Apart from the crashes in the Mandalika sprint race and in Race 2 at Imola, the Spaniard only had to admit defeat in the Donington and Imola sprint races, while he won the remaining Main Races, and in some cases convincingly.

But how can Bautista’s dominance be ended? Redding pushed hard to take action at the combined minimum weight last year.

“We got close to a solution, but then suddenly there was a big ‘No!’ which I don’t understand,” marvels the Briton.

“There would have been no more complaints if it had been applied. We wanted it because it’s right,” clarifies Redding, going on the attack.

“If I had been Bautista and had been convinced that I was the best rider, I would have fought for minimum combined weight myself.”

“Then I would have said that I am the World Champion, that I don’t win because of my weight and that I would have fought for the combined minimum weight. But the opposite happened because they are aware that otherwise it would have been more difficult.”