The last day of Superbike testing scheduled for today at the Jerez circuit had an absolute protagonist, capable of standing head and shoulders over the others for better or for worse. Let’s talk about Toprak Razgatlioglu, world champion in 2021 and called this year – together with his historic rival Jonathan Rea – to try to dethrone Alvaro Bautista and his Ducati. Certainly the Turkish phenomenon, made famous by his driving style always at the limit, did everything in his power to earn the headlines even on an apparently anonymous afternoon at the end of January.

In fact, the Yamaha standard bearer scored the best time in the last act of these Spanish tests, stopping the clock on a partial time of 1’38.269, just 22 thousandths off the track record set by the Rea-Kawasaki duo in 2019. The Northern Irish champion closed day-2 in Jerez at the second place, being beaten by less than a tenth by Razgatlioglu and in turn ahead of the two Ducatis of Bautista and Rinaldi.

Before printing the best time of the day, however, Razgatlioglu had made the blood freeze in the veins of all his fans and above all of the men and women of the Yamaha garage by becoming the protagonist of a very bad crash in turn 13. Fortunately, however, the 26-year-old Turkish centaur got up immediately after the crash, showing that he had not suffered any injuries that could jeopardize his return to the track. In the afternoon the lap record was signed which dispelled any doubts about the condition of the champion from Alanya.

