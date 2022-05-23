The weekend of the round of Estorilthird round of the World Superbike 2022, was certainly one of the most disappointing for the reigning world champion Toprak Razgatliogluvery close to victory both in Race-1 and in Superpole Race. By ‘very close’, in both events, we mean a success that vanished on the occasion of the last lap, during which the Turk first had to settle for 2nd place due to a slower Yamaha on the straight compared to the terrifying top speed of Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati Panigale, and later for one of his mistake which gave 1st place to Jonathan Rea.

A smudge, the latter, which almost turned into a fall for the number 1, the protagonist instead of a miraculous rescue at curve 9, that of the ‘Corkscrew’ of the Portuguese track, which allowed him to close the Superpole Race at least on the podium. The Turkish, after losing the front of his Yamaha, has in fact touched his left elbow on the asphalt, which proved crucial to get back on the bike and to continue the last meters before the finish line.

Kariyerime böyle bir hatıra eklemek güzel oldu 😊

It was nice to add such a memory to my career😊 @ marcmarquez93 Style 🤪 📸 @WorldSBK #EstorilWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/MvoA2nU6j3 – Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (@ toprak_tr54) May 22, 2022

A sensational move that Razgatlioglu commented on the official website of the WSBK at the end of the race, admitting that he was inspired by another champion of the two wheels: “We train with Kenan (Sofuoğlu) on his kart track, it’s a small track and I always lose the front there and try to get it back – He admitted – only this time the bike was a little heavier. I always watch as Marc Marquez does, it’s the same style. I remember that in 2020 in Jerez I tried to get the bike up but I couldn’t and I made a small crash. Today, however, I said to myself ‘I have to take it back’ because I’m fighting for the championship. I’m very happy, we got good points and second place is better than a crash. It was a strange weekend ”. A <

Outside of this shoot, Razgatlioglu also expressed his opinion on his weekend in general: “For me it was a good weekend race because we are very strong – he added – in Race 2 I tried to fight for the win, but after 10 laps I had a big drop in the rear tire and I started to slide a lot, especially in the last corner. I did my best in all races. Sometimes it takes luck, especially in the first race when the Ducati passed me on the straight. In Superpole, a small mistake of mine almost made me crash. We have taken good points in the Championship and I hope that in Misano we will be fighting for the victory ”.