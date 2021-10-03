In Race 1 and Superpole Race it was Jonathan Rea’s turn, in the second race in Portimão it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who crashed. With the consequence that the World Cup has resoundingly reopened, also because the Briton won the last Portuguese round with absolute ease, ahead of Scott Redding and Loris Baz. The Cannibal has thus remedied a terrible weekend: now the gap from Turkish is -24 points; a greater gap than the -20 with which he approached the weekend, but the way things had turned out Rea really risked abdicating. With four long races and two Superpole Races still to be run, the championship has reopened thanks to the crash of the Turk at the last corner, caused by a sudden collapse of the front mudguard, which probably ended up under the wheel, thus taking away control of the middle.

After the fall of Razgatlioglu, which took place while the Turk was second, the positions at the top have crystallized. On the podium, as well as in the Superpole Race, two Ducatis, again with Redding and Baz (author of a very questionable maneuver, which caused Alvaro Bautista to fall while the two battled for third place). In top-10 also Locatelli, Gerloff, van der Mark, Rinaldi, Haslam, Bassani and Laverty.

WSBK | Round Portimão, Race-2: results

Pos. Pilot Team Detachment 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Racing Team 19 turns 2 Scott Redding Aruba.It Ducati + 5.425s 3 Loris Baz GoEleven Ducati + 8.905s 4 Andrea Locatelli PATA Yamaha + 12.289s 5 Garrett Gerloff GRT Yamaha + 13.956s 6 Michael van der Mark Motorrad BMW WorldSBK Team + 15.289s 7 Michael Rinaldi Aruba.It Ducati + 20,639s 8 Leon Haslam HRC team + 20.933s 9 Axel Bassani Ducati motorcycle race + 26.031s 10 Eugene Laverty Motorrad BMW WorldSBK Team + 26.276s 11 Leandro Mercado MIE Honda Racing + 31.493s 12 Isaac Vinales Orelac Racing Kawasaki + 41.117s 13 Kohta Nozane GRT Yamaha + 42.583s 14 Christophe Ponsson Gil Yamaha + 48.074s 15 Jonas Folger Benovo BMW + 51.009s 16 Samuel Cavalieri Barni Ducati + 57.467s Delay Alvaro Bautista HRC team Delay Toprak Razgatlioglu PATA Yamaha Delay Tito Rabat Kawasaki Puccetti Delay Gabrielle Ruiu B-Max Racing Team Delay Lachlan Epis Pedercini Kawasaki Delay Loris Cresson Pedercini Kawasaki