In Race 1 and Superpole Race it was Jonathan Rea’s turn, in the second race in Portimão it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who crashed. With the consequence that the World Cup has resoundingly reopened, also because the Briton won the last Portuguese round with absolute ease, ahead of Scott Redding and Loris Baz. The Cannibal has thus remedied a terrible weekend: now the gap from Turkish is -24 points; a greater gap than the -20 with which he approached the weekend, but the way things had turned out Rea really risked abdicating. With four long races and two Superpole Races still to be run, the championship has reopened thanks to the crash of the Turk at the last corner, caused by a sudden collapse of the front mudguard, which probably ended up under the wheel, thus taking away control of the middle.
😱 @ toprak_tr54 is OUT of Race 2! #PRTWorldSBK 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/h1yyFLzAv7
– WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 3, 2021
After the fall of Razgatlioglu, which took place while the Turk was second, the positions at the top have crystallized. On the podium, as well as in the Superpole Race, two Ducatis, again with Redding and Baz (author of a very questionable maneuver, which caused Alvaro Bautista to fall while the two battled for third place). In top-10 also Locatelli, Gerloff, van der Mark, Rinaldi, Haslam, Bassani and Laverty.
WSBK | Round Portimão, Race-2: results
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Detachment
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|19 turns
|2
|Scott Redding
|Aruba.It Ducati
|+ 5.425s
|3
|Loris Baz
|GoEleven Ducati
|+ 8.905s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|PATA Yamaha
|+ 12.289s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|GRT Yamaha
|+ 13.956s
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|Motorrad BMW WorldSBK Team
|+ 15.289s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|Aruba.It Ducati
|+ 20,639s
|8
|Leon Haslam
|HRC team
|+ 20.933s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati motorcycle race
|+ 26.031s
|10
|Eugene Laverty
|Motorrad BMW WorldSBK Team
|+ 26.276s
|11
|Leandro Mercado
|MIE Honda Racing
|+ 31.493s
|12
|Isaac Vinales
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+ 41.117s
|13
|Kohta Nozane
|GRT Yamaha
|+ 42.583s
|14
|Christophe Ponsson
|Gil Yamaha
|+ 48.074s
|15
|Jonas Folger
|Benovo BMW
|+ 51.009s
|16
|Samuel Cavalieri
|Barni Ducati
|+ 57.467s
|Delay
|Alvaro Bautista
|HRC team
|Delay
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|PATA Yamaha
|Delay
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|Delay
|Gabrielle Ruiu
|B-Max Racing Team
|Delay
|Lachlan Epis
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|Delay
|Loris Cresson
|Pedercini Kawasaki
