The weekend ended with a double second place Scott Redding in Portimao. The British Ducati rider, who had already finished in place of honor yesterday in Race-1 at the end of a spectacular duel with Toprak Razgatlioglu, repeated himself twice today. The 28-year-old from Gloucester finished the Superpole Race behind van der Mark’s BMW and Race-2 behind Jonathan Rea. In both tests the Ducati rider benefited from the mistakes of the two main contenders for the world title, Rea and Razgatlioglu. The Northern Irishman in fact flew to the ground in the Superpole Race, while the Turkish stretched out in the second race of the day.

The alternating current shown by the first two of the class allowed Redding to mend, at least partially, the gap from the top of the standings. However, the gap, with two rounds and six races still to be played, always appears prohibitive. In fact, there are 30 pitches that separate him from Rea and 54 that he must recover at Razgatlioglu. “It was certainly a positive weekend during which we obviously managed to improve in terms of feeling” Redding commented at the end of the day. “In Race 2 I tried to stay with Rea, but his pace was better than mine also because of the strong wind which always represents an important obstacle for me. However, I am very satisfied with what we have done. I will continue to fight, race after race. In the end we will do the math”He concluded.