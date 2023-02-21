There second day of official tests staged in the Italian night a Phillip Island has definitively closed the parenthesis of the Superbike pre-season tests, which is now postponing the appointment to the general public with the first weekend valid for the world championship until this weekend. Waiting for the first challenges, which will always be held in Australia, the reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista has meanwhile sent a message to the competition, establishing the best time ever on the last day of testing.

In fact, the Ducati Spaniard stopped the clock on the1:30,272 at the end of FP1, synonymous with the best performance in the combined time classification. Just like yesterday, however, there was great satisfaction for the Italian colours, with Andrea Locatelli in second position and just 72 thousandths behind the Iberian number 1. The Rimini rider completed the ‘podium’ behind the Yamaha from Bergamo Michael Rinaldi, also positive in Monday’s qualifying but author of a harmless crash today, which didn’t keep him away from third position anyway. Ups and downs, again, for Jonathan Rea: Kawasaki’s Northern Irish finished at 4th placeagain making himself the protagonist of a crash in turn 4 a few minutes after the conclusion of the tests.

Surprising, however, the Swiss Dominique Aegerter, even 2nd in FP2 with an excellent performance. In this way, in the combined ranking, the MotoE 2022 champion completes the top-5 ahead of Razgatlioglu, author of the best time on Monday and today more in the shadows with the sixth final position. With the exception of Locatelli, all the other Italians were involved in falls; in addition to the aforementioned Rinaldi, Bassani and Petrucci (10th and 11th respectively) lost control of their bikes again in turn 4, as did Baldassarri, this time in turn 6 and with his Yamaha even going up in flames. Fortunately, all of them were harmless, as was Sykes. Lastly, it was a bad day for the BMWs, with all the Bavarian company’s riders out of the top-10.

Official tests Phillip Island 2023, Day-2

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1:30,272 2 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.072 3 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +0.229 4 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.444 5 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +0.467 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.485 7 Philipp Öttl Ducati +0.566 8 Iker Lecuona Honda +0.658 9 Remy Gardner Yamaha +0.801 10 Axel Bassani Ducati +1.051 11 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +1.079 12 Michael van der Mark BMW +1.103 13 Garret Gerloff BMW +1.118 14 Scott Redding BMW +1.213 15 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +1.277 16 Loris Baz BMW +1.340 17 Xavi Vierge Honda +1.671 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +1.718 19 Tom Sykes Kawasaki +1.803 20 Oliver König Kawasaki +2.577 21 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +2.757 22 Eric Granado Honda +3.354

The Superbike will be back on track at Philipp Island on Friday 24 February, in this case for the first two free practice sessions of the Australian round which will open the curtain on the 2023 World Championship season for production-based derivatives.