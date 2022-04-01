Now it’s official: the 2022 Superbike season will be 12 rounds and will end on November 20 at Phillip Island. The Australian circuit, which was excluded from the championship last year due to the pandemic, thus returns to the series production calendar and will be the only one with Indonesia double-header of the season. A final that will test the riders, with six races in nine days.

For the first time since 2010, the season of Superbike it will end with two rounds in a row: it will take place for the 11th time in the history of the championship. For Phillip Island, however, it is the fourth ‘closure’ of the season, 26 years after the last time. From 2023 it should instead return to its traditional position on the calendar as the first appointment of the year.

BREAKING 🚨 The stage is set for the 2022 season finale at Australia 💥#WorldSBK is back to the iconic Phillip Island Circuit from the 18th to the 20th of November for its first back-to-back ending rounds since 2010 🗓 📰 | # 2022Awaits https://t.co/QKqdmiEHVK pic.twitter.com/orVDNtU5fy – WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 1, 2022