The world of production derivatives was the first great love of motorcycling Danilo Petrucci. Before moving to MotoGP, in fact, the rider from Terni closed the Superstock 1000 Cup championship in second place in 2011 and this year – putting aside the incredible adventure at the Dakar – Petrucci is having fun in the United States with the championship Motoamerica in which he is a great protagonist. Overseas Petrux is in fact leader of the general classification three rounds from the conclusion of the championship, with an advantage of 13 points over the American Jake Gagne. Looking to the future, however, the Ducatista does not rule out a sensational arrival in the Superbike world championship. An opportunity that would represent the perfect end to a career lived in the sign of ever new and original challenges.

As stated in the Corriere dello Sport in the course of a long interview, however, Petrucci would accept the move to WSBK only in certain conditions. In fact, for the former KTM rider it would be essential to have a factory team bike available, with which to concretely aim to win races to continue the ‘3-in-a-row’ achieved in all the other categories in which he raced. “I would like [correre in WSBK], since the V4 is a great bike. I’m currently following Superbike, it’s very interesting – explained Petrucci – I would like to race with a competitive bike, to try and win races. This is also because in all the championships I have taken part in, from Superstock600 to the Dakar, I have managed to win at least one race, so I would like to do the same in Superbike.“.

The plans of the 31-year-old from Umbria are quite clear and are not limited to just the track: “If there was the possibility I would like to land in that championship with the factory Ducati, but it’s not my decision. Compared to the past, however, I do not feel the apprehension of finding a motorcycle: in 2023 I could do SBK like Motoamerica, or take a year to prepare the Dakar 2024. The latter I would really like to do it again, even if she physically marks you“, He concluded.