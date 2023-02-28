Imola returns to Superbike

After an absence of three years, the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola is back in the series derivatives championship. This was announced by Superbike itself, with a press release published a few minutes ago in which it is specified that Imola will be the seventh round of the calendar: the event will be held from 14 to 16 July, between the appointments in Donington and Most. Imola had not hosted a Superbike round since 2019, when Jonathan Rea won both Race-1 and the Superpole Race: it is the first time that the Imola circuit has hosted WSBK since the Coronavirus pandemic. For now, the agreement will be valid for 2023, no contractual deadlines have been specified between the circuit and Dorna.

The announcement of the Superbike on social media

🗓️ CONFIRMED: We’re heading back to Imola! 🔝 See you there in July 👍#WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/xuqb7LTYkf — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) February 28, 2023

The words

First included in the calendar in 2001, the iconic circuit has been the scene of unforgettable moments such as the season finale between Colin Edwards and Troy Bayliss in 2002 and Bayliss’ second title in 2006. The 2023 Italian round also promises to be an exciting event, with Ducati arriving as world champion with Alvaro Bautista. These are Gregory’s words The VillaExecutive Director of World Superbike: “After three seasons away, we are thrilled to welcome Imola back to the 2023 calendar. This second round in Italy confirms the championship’s popularity among Italian fans, who have a great passion for our sport, with many Italian drivers and teams in our paddock. Imola has an illustrious history within World Superbike and we are looking forward to the 2023 Italian round which promises to be an exciting event for the fans“. Peter WelcomeGeneral Manager of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit of Imola, added: “It is with great satisfaction that we announce this agreement with the Dorna WSBK Organization, which brings Imola back to the prestigious WorldSBK calendar. We know there are many fans who wouldn’t miss this event for the world, as Imola has always had a strong connection to this championship. Not to mention that a World Champion will take to the track astride a Ducati, which undoubtedly represents a great incentive for many of the “Red” to follow him from the side of the track. The choice of the month of July is also strategic for the region, as it will open up business opportunities in a period in which local accommodation facilities are not at full capacity, confirming the circuit’s role as an engine of the local economy. It is a great result made possible thanks to the full support of the Municipal Administration, which strongly backed the return of the Superbike to Imola“.