Up until a few days ago everything seemed to have been decided for the track activity of Isaac Vinales in 2023, with the Spaniard set to participate in the FIM Endurance World Championship as the standard bearer of the Wójcik Racing Team. All of this, at least, until the recent collaboration agreement established between the uncle of the Iberian rider, as well as father of Maverick, and the Superbike team of Lucio Pedercini, a team engaged in the top series motorcycle championship equipped with Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. A team, known today by the name of TPR by Vinales Racingin which Viñales himself also participated last season to replace Loris Cresson at Estoril.

A performance which, combined with the aforementioned union between the two teams and the previous experience in 2021, which favored the official return of the 29-year-old in Superbike less than a month before the start of the season. While signing a contract that will allow him to compete in the championship full-time, the former Moto3 and Moto2 rider will however not take part in the first two rounds in Australia and Singapore, with his adventure then starting from Assenfirst European stage scheduled for 22 and 23 April: “I am very happy to be able to race with TPR by Viñales Racing in 2023 – declared the Iberian – I’m happy to be back in the World Superbike paddock and I’m working hard to give 100% and wait for the good results that will surely come. I want to thank Lucio, Angel and the sponsors for their trust in me.”

Positive comments also came from Pedercinisatisfied to be able to work alongside Viñales again: “I am happy to confirm that Isaac will return to our team for the 2023 season – he added – we already worked together at Estoril last year, so we know each other a bit. We are working hard behind the scenes and I am sure our new team will do well. In any case, we will do our best. We will update in the coming weeks with more information about the three of us, but we will be ready for Assen!”