Two weeks after Toprak Razgatlioglu’s absolute domination on the Donington circuit, the Superbike will be back on track this weekend for the second time in its history in Czech Republic. The sixth of the twelve races scheduled for this season will be hosted by the Mostthe same one on which the fight between the Turkish of Yamaha and Jonathan Rea, in 2021, was interrupted by the success of Scott Redding in Race-2.

In addition to understanding whether Razgatlioglu will be able to reconfirm himself after the exploit in England, the race in Most will also be the last one before the long summer break, which will send teams and drivers even to the weekend of 11 September in Magny-Cours, in France. The current state, Alvaro Bautista remains in command of the world championship with his Ducati, but the mistake made in Race-1, and the simultaneous recoveries of the reigning champion and Rea have now reduced the gap between the latter and the Spaniard, leading by 17 points over the Northern Irishman Kawasaki and 43 on the Turkish.

Thanks to the smaller gap from the pursuers and the appointment before the long stop, the round in the Czech Republic is therefore unmissable for fans, who will be able to attend the event from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 both on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) which unencrypted on TV8. To follow, the complete program and TV schedules.

WSBK 2022, Most – TV times

Friday 29th July

10:30 – PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

15:00 – PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

Saturday 30th July

09:45 – Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

10:25 – Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

11:10 – Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

12:40 – Race-1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

14:00 – Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD and on TV8)

15:15 – Supersport Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

Sunday 31st July

11:00 – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD, delayed on TV8 at 13:00)

12:30 – Supersport Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)

14:00 – Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD and on TV8)

15:15 – Race-2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP / HD)