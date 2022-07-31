There was no lack of show during the ten laps of the Superpole Race from Most, especially in the final phase of the race. For most of the event, Toprak Razgatlioglu he was able to maintain the leadership of the race after an excellent start that allowed him to overtake Jonathan Rea, author of the pole position in qualifying. The equilibrium of the race remained so until 3 laps from the conclusion, with Alvaro Bautista firmly in third position ahead of Michael Rinaldi’s other Ducati.

At that point, the six-time Kawasaki world champion made it possible to overtake the Turkish rider, who was able in turn to return the maneuver already at the second corner. A long series of counter-overtakes lasting up to the middle of the last lap, not without a thrill running down the back of the fans: in the extreme attempt to get the better of the reigning champion, Rea is even got in touch with his rival, ending up off the track but still returning to second position, without losing too much ground. Thanks to this success, Razgatlioglu also made the Yamaha’s 100th Superbike victory, one day after Ducati’s 1000th podium in the same category. The performance of the trio of Italian pilots, commanded by Rinaldi, was also good. Behind the rider from Rimini, in fact, the other Ducati of Axel Bassani was classified, in turn followed by the Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli. In this way, and with these positions, Superbike will be back on track this afternoon, at 16:00, for Race-2, the last round of the weekend in the Czech Republic.

WSBK / Most, Superpole Race: order of arrival (top 1o)



