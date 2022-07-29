Two weeks after the successes achieved by Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Donington Round, the reigning world champion is back on track today to face the first two sessions of free tests to Most, also putting the exclamation point here in the second part of the day on the Czech circuit. The Yamaha rider in fact finished ahead of everyone in the PL2 with the time of 1: 31.506two tenths of a second behind Scott Redding’s BMW.

Previously, however, the Friday of rehearsals had opened under the banner of Jonathan Rea, author of the best time of the morning on his Kawasaki. Even in this circumstance, Razgatlioglu’s performances did not turn into a potential one-two, thanks to the only 35 thousandths of a delay that separated him from the six-time Northern Irish champion, able to stop the chronometer on the1: 31.893. Moreover, in the top 3 of the PL1, the American stood out surprisingly Garrett Gerloff, in third position ahead of the Italian duo made up of Michael Rinaldi and Andrea Locatelli. On the other hand, the world championship leader is off the virtual podium Alvaro Bautista.

The Spaniard, who in the Czech Republic will try to achieve the goal of Ducati’s 1000 Superbike podiums, first closed in 6th place in PL1, six tenths from Rea, improving his performance in PL2, however finishing in fourth place. Performances that will be confirmed or denied already on Saturday 30 July, during which the Superpole will be staged first, at 11:10, and then Race-1, scheduled at 14:00.

WSBK / Round Most, PL1: results (top 10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1: 31.893 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.035 3 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +0.456 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +0.488 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.573 6 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.653 7 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.800 8 Iker Lecuona Honda +0.815 9 Scott Redding BMW +0.828 10 Axel Bassani Ducati +0.888

PL2: Results (top 10)



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1: 31.506 2 Scott Redding BMW +0.227 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati +0.314 4 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.365 5 Loris Baz BMW +0.533 6 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +0.533 7 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.569 8 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +0.792 9 Xavi Vierge Honda +1.017 10 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +1.130