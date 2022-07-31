The joys of the Superpole Race a were not enough Toprak Razgatlioglu to finish your weekend in the Czech Republic in the best possible way, as demonstrated by the outcome of Race-2 on the Most circuit. The Turkish of Yamaha has in fact also triumphed in the last act of the sixth round, finishing ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Reaa trio almost always present together on the podium in the first half of this world championship.

In reality, the start did not smile at all to the six-time world champion of Kawasaki, who slipped to 5th position in the bottling generated at the first corner, from which Razgatlioglu came out maintaining the leadership in front of the two Ducatis of Bautista and Rinaldi. However, in the immediately following laps, the Northern Irishman immediately recovered the 3rd place, also favored by fall of Rinaldibetrayed by an error in braking while trying to overtake Rea himself.

Starting from the middle of the race, the latter first recovered on Bautista and finally on Razgatlioglu, so much so that he temporarily took the lead of the race. However, the Ducati Spaniard made the most of the power of the Borgo Panigale bike on the straight to take the lead, then giving life to a three-way fight lasting up to 6 laps to go. At that point, the new leadership of Razgatlioglu remained out of the question until the checkered flag, crossing the line first in front of Bautista and Rea, with Scott Redding in fourth position ahead of Axel Bassani. In this way, Yamaha’s number 1 recovers slightly from Bautista also in the world championship standings, with Superbike taking a long summer break. The next appointment is in fact set for the weekend from 9 to 11 September, when the category will be back on track at the French circuit of Magny-Cours.

WSBK 2022 / Most, Race-2, order of arrival



POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 33: 55.494 2 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.756 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +2.833 4 Scott Redding BMW +9.683 5 Axel Bassani Ducati +11.970 6 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +17.644 7 Xavi Vierge Honda +23.418 8 Philipp Oettl Ducati +26.436 9 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki +27.914 10 Luca Bernardi Ducati +30.857 11 Roberto Tamburini Yamaha +42.047 12 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +45.735 13 Kohta Nozane Yamaha +46.989 14 Peter Hickman BMW +47.065 15 Leandro Mercado Honda +59.050 16 Oliver Konig Kawasaki +1: 01.271 17 Ryan Vickers Kawasaki +1: 13.958 18 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha +1: 17.001 19 Iker Lecuona Honda Withdrawn 20 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha Withdrawn 21 Loris Baz BMW Withdrawn 22 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Withdrawn 23 Michal Prasek Ducati Withdrawn 24 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Didn't leave 25 Eugene Laverty BMW Didn't leave