The paw of the old lion, that of Tom Sykes. The Briton took his 51st Superpole in his career at the Montmeló circuit, where his BMW proved to be on the ball since Friday morning. The former Kawasaki lapped in 1: 40.408, nearly three tenths ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and half a second Jonathan Rea, who missed pole position for the first time in 2021. Fourth position for Scott Redding, ahead of Lowes, Locatelli and Haslam. Rinaldi, van der Mark and Gerloff finished the top-10, 11th place for Axel Bassani.

WSBK | Round Montmeló, Superpole: results