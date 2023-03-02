Mandalika: the sweet memories of Bautista and Razgatlioglu

Exactly one week after the Superbike’s first seasonal outing at the Phillip Island circuit, the top motorcycle category of production-based derivatives is already back on track this weekend for the second round of the 2023 world championship. The theater of Alvaro Bautista’s hunt for Ducati will be the circuit Indonesian of Mandalika, where the Spaniard took his first world title last year at the end of Race-2. The same track that, in 2021, gave the same joy to Toprak Razgatlioglu, now called to come back in the standings after the unfortunate crash that occurred a few laps from the conclusion of Race 2 in Australia.

One more early rise

For Italian enthusiasts it will be another weekend that will not be easy to follow, thanks to the time difference with theIndonesia. As happened in Australia, also for the Mandalika event you will have to set the alarm before dawn, both on Saturday 4th March that for that of sunday 5. On the basis of the television agreements established between Dorna and Sky for the extra-European races, the free practice sessions on Friday will not be broadcast.

TV channels

Also for this weekend, all Superbike and Supersport qualifying and races will be visible on Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208), but there will be free-to-air broadcasts of all three races on TV8, in this case exclusively for the Superbike. The same channel will also guarantee the replicas of the latter in early afternoonprecisely to allow enthusiasts to be able to rest without necessarily having to wake up in the middle of the night.

Superbikes | Round Mandalika – TV Schedules

Saturday 4th March

02.55 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

03.40 am: Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

05.00 am: Supersport Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

06.30 am: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8, deferred at 2.00 pm)

Sunday 5th March

03.30 am: Superbike Superpole Race (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8, delayed at 1.00 pm)

05:00 Supersport Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

6.30 am: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8, delayed at 2.00 pm)