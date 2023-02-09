As the appointment with the start of the 2023 Superbike world championship approaches, scheduled at Phillip Island over the weekend of 24 to 26 February, it is time for the teams to ‘deceive the wait’ by presenting the bikes with which they will face the coming season. The last team to have revealed their creatures to the world was the Kawasaki factory, now definitively ready to relaunch the challenge to Yamaha and Ducati once again with Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea, the latter determined to chase the goal of his seventh world title in the category. The basics, therefore, are almost the same as those of a year ago, when the Japanese company was preparing for the 2022 championship. Almost, precisely, because compared to last year there is a novelty that immediately catches the eye.

In fact, Kawasaki has presented its own through its social pages Ninja ZX-10RR, aesthetically much more faithful to tradition than those used last season. For 2023, the livery of the bikes will have one predominance of green color, with black which will therefore not have the same space and the red due to the sponsors which has practically disappeared. Red, for example, will be used for the driver numbers, surrounded by red details and positioned on a white field.

Kawasaki’s choice is therefore satisfying the more traditionalist fans, as well as the same Lowes: “I really like the design of the 2023 bike – he has declared – last year I was quite fast, with excellent performances in Superpole and I was able to secure the top three. As the races went on in terms of laps with the drop in grip I struggled a little more. This is one aspect we have focused on. I’m really looking forward to starting this vintage. I’ve had a good winter of training and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been racing in the Superbike World Championship for years now but I’m still as enthusiastic as it was for the first time, as if I was back in 2014. Now I’m really looking forward to going to Australia and getting started”.

Less focused on aesthetics, however, the comments of Rheawith the Northern Irishman more focused on what to achieve in 2023: ” “I am really excited about this new vintage – has explained – the pre-season went really well. Also, I’m excited to go to Phillip Island and start the year in a way that feels more normal. I feel I’ve prepared really well off the track and we’ve improved over the winter testing – it’s very promising. It’s nice to have new people around and this brings about different feelings. I can not wait to start. We have made progress with the bike and are working hard to try and improve on our feeling and results from last season. Hopefully we can fight for the world title.”